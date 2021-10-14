UrduPoint.com

2 Passenger Trains Between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar To Be Restored From Friday

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

2 passenger trains between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar to be restored from Friday

Pakistan Railways Thursday decided to restore two passenger trains between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas and Khokhrapar-Mirpurkhas from Friday October 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Thursday decided to restore two passenger trains between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas and Khokhrapar-Mirpurkhas from Friday October 15.

According to a tweet, Pakistan Railways department, as per assurance given by the Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon, Saman Sarkar Express train will resume its up and down services from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad with effect from October 15, while Marvi passenger train will resume its up and down services from Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar- Mirpurkhas with effect from October 16.

Railways officials informed that Nisar Memon had promised in an 'open Kachehri' for the restoration of both trains and resumption of the services was part of his commitment.

As per schedule, 155 up Saman Sarkar Express will depart Hyderabad daily at about 3.45 pm and arrive Mirpurkhas at about 4.55 pm and 156 down Saman Sarkar Express will leave Mirpurkhas at about 10.00 am and arrive Hyderabad at about 11.10 am.

Likewise 335 up Marvi Passenger train will depart from Khokharpar at about 6 am and arrive Mirpurkhas at about 9.40 am.

The 336 down Marvi passenger train will depart from Mirpurkhas at about 5 pm and arrive at Khokhrapar at about 8.40 pm daily.

Both trains will resume their regular service from Saturday (October 16).

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad October From

Recent Stories

Future of Finance conference outlines value propos ..

Future of Finance conference outlines value proposition of Islamic finance and t ..

21 minutes ago
 DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent ..

DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent for helping affected people

35 minutes ago
 'Value addition in date production can enhance for ..

'Value addition in date production can enhance foreign exchange earnings'

35 minutes ago
 Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract t ..

Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract talk

35 minutes ago
 Family planning, a solution to growing population: ..

Family planning, a solution to growing population: DC

40 minutes ago
 UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Min ..

UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Minsk Complaints Over Legal Aid - ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.