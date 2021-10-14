2 passenger trains between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar to be restored from Friday

Pakistan Railways Thursday decided to restore two passenger trains between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas and Khokhrapar-Mirpurkhas from Friday October 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Thursday decided to restore two passenger trains between Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas and Khokhrapar-Mirpurkhas from Friday October 15.

According to a tweet, Pakistan Railways department, as per assurance given by the Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon, Saman Sarkar Express train will resume its up and down services from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad with effect from October 15, while Marvi passenger train will resume its up and down services from Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar- Mirpurkhas with effect from October 16.

Railways officials informed that Nisar Memon had promised in an 'open Kachehri' for the restoration of both trains and resumption of the services was part of his commitment.

As per schedule, 155 up Saman Sarkar Express will depart Hyderabad daily at about 3.45 pm and arrive Mirpurkhas at about 4.55 pm and 156 down Saman Sarkar Express will leave Mirpurkhas at about 10.00 am and arrive Hyderabad at about 11.10 am.

Likewise 335 up Marvi Passenger train will depart from Khokharpar at about 6 am and arrive Mirpurkhas at about 9.40 am.

The 336 down Marvi passenger train will depart from Mirpurkhas at about 5 pm and arrive at Khokhrapar at about 8.40 pm daily.

Both trains will resume their regular service from Saturday (October 16).