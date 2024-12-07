2 patients undergo non-surgical heart valve replacement at PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) achieved a significant milestone as two patients underwent successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures on Saturday.

The cutting-edge, non-surgical interventions were performed under the leadership of consultant Dr. Ali Raza, with Professor Ahmed Noman and Professor Aamir Hussain Bandisha spearheading the operations.

TAVR is a revolutionary procedure in which a defective aortic valve is replaced without the need for open-heart surgery, significantly reducing recovery time and associated risks. This achievement underscores the expertise of PIC’s medical team and highlights the institute’s commitment to adopting advanced cardiovascular treatments.

The successful procedures mark a promising development in the field of cardiology in Pakistan, paving the way for more non-invasive solutions for cardiac patients.