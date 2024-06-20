2 People Drown In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Two persons drowned while taking the bath at Tandan Dam in Kohat on Thursday.
According to the DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and Assistant Commissioner rushed to the site and recovered the bodies with the help of Rescue 1122 and locals.
DC has imposed Section 144 to ban swimming and bathing in dams and rivers.
"Violators will face strict legal action," DC said.
He directed the SHO to take immediate action in that regard to avoid such incidents in the future and to arrest people found swimming in the dam.
