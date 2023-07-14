SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Two people were found in cardiac arrest following a landslide accident in central South Korea, where a heavy rain warning was issued, Yonhap news agency said Friday.

Four people, who visited a charnel house in Nonsan, about 210 km south of Seoul, were rescued after having been buried by the landslide that occurred at about 4:02 p.

m. local time (0702 GMT).

Two people, estimated to be in their 60s and 70s, were transported in cardiac arrest to a nearby hospital.

One was known to be in critical condition, while the other in his 20s was reported to be conscious.

Police and the fire authorities were investigating the exact cause of the accident.