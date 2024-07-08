2 People Thrashes Transgender, Cuts Off Hair
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Two known persons along with an unidentified accomplice subjected a transgender to ' severe torture' with off its hair publicly
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Two known persons along with an unidentified accomplice subjected a transgender to ' severe torture' with off its hair publicly.
Official source of Guddai Police Station said the accused Hamad Sonara and Moin Laghari treated the transgender named Farooq Ilyas Romisha in an inhuman way after being involved in a scuffle at an area that was described as a pulled dot located here.
DPO Syed Ali taking notice of the heinous type of incident directed the local police to arrest the offenders forthwith.
The case number 953/24 was registered with the aforesaid police station.
In a statement, DPO said everybody in society had equal rights and deserved privileges. He said the protection of transgender was the prime responsibility of the police of Dera Ghazi Khan to which it won't back off.
Recent Stories
VC GCU attends US Independence day event
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan
Man crushed to death in road mishap
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event1 minute ago
-
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan3 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death in road mishap1 minute ago
-
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges1 minute ago
-
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lahore19 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating34 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar37 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting37 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan37 minutes ago
-
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested22 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing22 minutes ago