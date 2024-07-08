Open Menu

2 People Thrashes Transgender, Cuts Off Hair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:46 PM

2 people thrashes transgender, cuts off hair

Two known persons along with an unidentified accomplice subjected a transgender to ' severe torture' with off its hair publicly

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Two known persons along with an unidentified accomplice subjected a transgender to ' severe torture' with off its hair publicly.

Official source of Guddai Police Station said the accused Hamad Sonara and Moin Laghari treated the transgender named Farooq Ilyas Romisha in an inhuman way after being involved in a scuffle at an area that was described as a pulled dot located here.

DPO Syed Ali taking notice of the heinous type of incident directed the local police to arrest the offenders forthwith.

The case number 953/24 was registered with the aforesaid police station.

In a statement, DPO said everybody in society had equal rights and deserved privileges. He said the protection of transgender was the prime responsibility of the police of Dera Ghazi Khan to which it won't back off.

