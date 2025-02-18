2 Persons Die, 6 Other Injured In Road Accident
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Two persons on Tuesday were killed and six others received injuries as a Toyota Hiace hit a tractor-trolley on Jaranwala road near Nawan Pind.
The police spokesman said the dead body had been identified as Shukat Ali 30 years old, a resident of Mandi Faizabad.
The injured were included Haji Sardar 60, Shahid 30, Abdul Razzaq 40, Abdul 47, Yusuf 70 and Muhammad Nasim 54 years old, he added.
He said the body and injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.
The police had registered a case.
