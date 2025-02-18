Open Menu

2 Persons Die, 6 Other Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

2 persons die, 6 other injured in road accident

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Two persons on Tuesday were killed and six others received injuries as a Toyota Hiace hit a tractor-trolley on Jaranwala road near Nawan Pind.

The police spokesman said the dead body had been identified as Shukat Ali 30 years old, a resident of Mandi Faizabad.

The injured were included Haji Sardar 60, Shahid 30, Abdul Razzaq 40, Abdul 47, Yusuf 70 and Muhammad Nasim 54 years old, he added.

He said the body and injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police had registered a case.

Recent Stories

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

52 seconds ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

15 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

45 minutes ago
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

2 hours ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan