2 Persons Drowned In Different Incidents In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

2 persons drowned in different incidents in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Atleast two persons drowned in the Tarnawa stream of Khanpur Lake and River Indus while swimming near Das police post Shatyal Upper Kohistan here on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, in the first incident, Ahmed Ali son of Muhammad Ali resident of Sadiq Abad Rawalpindi came to Khanpur Lake along with his friends and started swimming in Tarnawa stream and after some time drowned in the water.

Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and recovered the body of Ahmed Ali from the stream and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khanpur where after completion of medico legal formalities the body was handed over to the heirs.

In the other incident, a police constable of CPEC security drowned in Upper Kohistan while taking a bath on River Indus near Das Police Post Shatyal. Rescue 1122 recovered the body of police constable after a struggle of four hours as the flow of the river was very fast and handed it over to the police.

