2 Persons Killed In An Attack: Jaccababad Police

Published February 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

2 persons killed in an attack: Jaccababad police

A father and son were killed in an armed attack on a house in the Jacobabad district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A father and son were killed in an armed attack on a house in the Jacobabad district.

According to local Police on Monday, about five to six armed attackers ambushed the house of Imtiaz Lairvani at village Rasoolabad Luhar near Garhi Khairo in Jacobabad and killed Imtiaz and his son Ali Dost.

The Tangwani Police shifted the bodies to a hospital.

The police said the attackers were the relatives of the deceased, adding that the incident was caused by their personal quarrels.

