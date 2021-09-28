2 persons shot dead by unknown assailants in Ramana area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Two men were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists here in Ramana police area on Monday night.

According to details, unidentified assailants riding on bike opened fire on two pedestrians following which a person, later identified as Ejaz died on the spot.

Another person identified as Siddique got bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital where he also succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, police officials reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Unidentified motorcyclists managed to escape from the scene and safe city cameras are being used to trace them.

The deceased Ejaz belonged to Peshawar while Siddique was native of Charsaddah. Case has been registered into the incident and further investigation was underway.