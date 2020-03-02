UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Persons Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In Manawala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:01 PM

2 persons shot dead over old enmity in Manawala

The rivals over an old enmity shot 2 persons dead at Housing Colony bypass Sheikhupura

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) The rivals over an old enmity shot 2 persons dead at Housing Colony bypass Sheikhupura.The police have arrested the culprit along with the weapon.According to media reports the suspect Sarfaraaz in revenge of his father's murder opened fire upon Yaseen and Bilal, as a result the employee of intelligence agency Yaseen died on spot, whereas wounded Bilal was moved to DHQ where he succumbedto injuries.

The victims were traveling to Nankana from Lahore and on the way the rivals were waiting for them near Housing Colony bypass where they opened fire and shot both of the victims dead.The suspect Sarfaraaz father was murdered in 2017 at Nankana, in which Yaseen was the culprit of that case.

The suspect Sarfaraaz opened fire in revenge of his father's murder. The police took the suspect in custody and have started the investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Murder Fire Police Died Sheikhupura 2017 Media From Weapon Housing Employment

Recent Stories

CM Murad Ali Shah directs new police chief to impr ..

17 seconds ago

Speaker Singh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrives ..

18 seconds ago

PIA to resume weekly direct flights to New York

20 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lau ..

21 seconds ago

Iran’s council member close to Supreme leader di ..

29 minutes ago

Ten new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.