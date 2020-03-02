2 persons shot dead over old enmity in Manawala

(@FahadShabbir)

The rivals over an old enmity shot 2 persons dead at Housing Colony bypass Sheikhupura

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) The rivals over an old enmity shot 2 persons dead at Housing Colony bypass Sheikhupura.The police have arrested the culprit along with the weapon.According to media reports the suspect Sarfaraaz in revenge of his father's murder opened fire upon Yaseen and Bilal, as a result the employee of intelligence agency Yaseen died on spot, whereas wounded Bilal was moved to DHQ where he succumbedto injuries.

The victims were traveling to Nankana from Lahore and on the way the rivals were waiting for them near Housing Colony bypass where they opened fire and shot both of the victims dead.The suspect Sarfaraaz father was murdered in 2017 at Nankana, in which Yaseen was the culprit of that case.

The suspect Sarfaraaz opened fire in revenge of his father's murder. The police took the suspect in custody and have started the investigation.