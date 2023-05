SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz Chadhar imposed Rs 30,000 fine on two petrol pumps at Sial Morr on Saturday for overcharging customers.

He said the district administration was working on war footing to curb profiteering, overcharging, hoarding and violation of the price act.