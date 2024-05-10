Open Menu

2 Petrol Pumps, Naan/roti Shopkeepers Fined

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM

2 petrol pumps, naan/roti shopkeepers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi on Friday imposed fine on profiteers and petrol pumps over the law violations.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the Shahpur assistant commissioner checked various hotels, tandoors and naan shops and imposed Rs 20,000 collectively on the violators for selling roti and naan at higher rates.

Meanwhile, he also checked various petrol pumps located at Khushab and Sargodha Road and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on two petrol pumps over faulty guage.

Later, Zohaib Shafi also visited exams centres, established at Shahpur Sadar Degree College, Special education school and Basic Health Unit Aqil Shah and inspected the arrangements there.

Related Topics

Petrol Education Fine Road Sargodha Khushab Shahpur

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

2 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

7 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

16 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

16 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

16 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

16 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan