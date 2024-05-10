2 petrol pumps, naan/roti shopkeepers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi on Friday imposed fine on profiteers and petrol pumps over the law violations.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the Shahpur assistant commissioner checked various hotels, tandoors and naan shops and imposed Rs 20,000 collectively on the violators for selling roti and naan at higher rates.

Meanwhile, he also checked various petrol pumps located at Khushab and Sargodha Road and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on two petrol pumps over faulty guage.

Later, Zohaib Shafi also visited exams centres, established at Shahpur Sadar Degree College, Special education school and Basic Health Unit Aqil Shah and inspected the arrangements there.