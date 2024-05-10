2 Petrol Pumps, Naan/roti Shopkeepers Fined
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi on Friday imposed fine on profiteers and petrol pumps over the law violations.
According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the Shahpur assistant commissioner checked various hotels, tandoors and naan shops and imposed Rs 20,000 collectively on the violators for selling roti and naan at higher rates.
Meanwhile, he also checked various petrol pumps located at Khushab and Sargodha Road and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on two petrol pumps over faulty guage.
Later, Zohaib Shafi also visited exams centres, established at Shahpur Sadar Degree College, Special education school and Basic Health Unit Aqil Shah and inspected the arrangements there.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tharparkar prepares for upcoming monsoon: Disaster Management Committee meeting held1 second ago
-
China hands over Chang'e-6 lunar mission cube satellite data to Pakistan9 seconds ago
-
Policeman killed, another injured in encounter10 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth acknowledgment reflects PMYP initiatives: Rana Mashhood20 minutes ago
-
Police team foils attempt of smuggling antiquities abroad20 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews ongoing development projects20 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Y) leader urges peace, unity for May 11 protests, long March in AJK30 minutes ago
-
Unified efforts to combat dengue in twin cities40 minutes ago
-
Grand Mosque of Makkah utilizes advanced systems for year-round climate control40 minutes ago
-
Every possible facility being provided to Hajj pilgrims: Ch Salik Hussain40 minutes ago
-
Four agents held from passport office40 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal housing societies60 minutes ago