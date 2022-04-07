2 pharmacies' licenses cancelled, 6 issued warning over drugs law violations

The Quality Control Board here on Thursday cancelled licenses of two pharmacies and issued warning to six others for violating different provisions of the drugs law

License of one medical store was also suspended during the 51st meeting of the board met with Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry Barrister Dr.

Nabeel Awan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Health, District Health Officers ICT, Secretary Quality Control Board Sardar Shabir Ahmed, Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, Chief Pharmacist Polyclinic, Dr Hamid Iqbal Cardiologist and concerned Drug Inspectors.