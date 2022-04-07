UrduPoint.com

2 Pharmacies' Licenses Cancelled, 6 Issued Warning Over Drugs Law Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 03:31 PM

2 pharmacies' licenses cancelled, 6 issued warning over drugs law violations

The Quality Control Board here on Thursday cancelled licenses of two pharmacies and issued warning to six others for violating different provisions of the drugs law

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Quality Control Board here on Thursday cancelled licenses of two pharmacies and issued warning to six others for violating different provisions of the drugs law.

License of one medical store was also suspended during the 51st meeting of the board met with Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry Barrister Dr.

Nabeel Awan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Health, District Health Officers ICT, Secretary Quality Control Board Sardar Shabir Ahmed, Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, Chief Pharmacist Polyclinic, Dr Hamid Iqbal Cardiologist and concerned Drug Inspectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Nabeel

Recent Stories

Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee Russian att ..

Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee Russian attacks in east

10 minutes ago
 FIA apprehends accused involved in hatred speech

FIA apprehends accused involved in hatred speech

10 minutes ago
 Collective efforts to be made for development of P ..

Collective efforts to be made for development of Peshawar: Mayor

10 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of ..

Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of Touch Since Hospitalization - ..

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to provide Sehri and Iftari meals ..

Islamabad police to provide Sehri and Iftari meals to cops at their duty points

15 minutes ago
 Opposition's irresponsible attitude affects econom ..

Opposition's irresponsible attitude affects economy very badly: Fawad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.