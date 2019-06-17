UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Plicemen Shot Dead In Firing Incident In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:54 AM

2 Plicemen shot dead In firing incident in Karachi

Two police men have been killed in firing by unknown persons in the area of Orangi town Karachi.According to SSP West Shaukat Khatian two personnel of Reserve police were going to their duty police when the armed persons riding on motorcycle targeted them.SSP West has declared the incident as target killing which is being investigated

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Two police men have been killed in firing by unknown persons in the area of Orangi town Karachi.According to SSP West Shaukat Khatian two personnel of Reserve police were going to their duty police when the armed persons riding on motorcycle targeted them.

SSP West has declared the incident as target killing which is being investigated.

The two martyred policemen who were resident of Saeed Abad were working in Momin Abad police station. 9 MM Pistol was used while targeting them.Karachi police chief doctor Amir Sheikh has summoned report of the incident from SSP West.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Target Killing Police Police Station Doctor Orangi From

Recent Stories

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

5 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

21 seconds ago

Vitamin D supplements may not prevent type 2 diabe ..

22 seconds ago

80% Pakistanis use detergent to wash their formal ..

24 seconds ago

Cabinet to meet today under PM to discuss 15-point ..

27 seconds ago

Laundry: A significant majority of Pakistanis (80% ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.