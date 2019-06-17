2 Plicemen shot dead In firing incident in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Two police men have been killed in firing by unknown persons in the area of Orangi town Karachi.According to SSP West Shaukat Khatian two personnel of Reserve police were going to their duty police when the armed persons riding on motorcycle targeted them.SSP West has declared the incident as target killing which is being investigated

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Two police men have been killed in firing by unknown persons in the area of Orangi town Karachi.According to SSP West Shaukat Khatian two personnel of Reserve police were going to their duty police when the armed persons riding on motorcycle targeted them.

SSP West has declared the incident as target killing which is being investigated.

The two martyred policemen who were resident of Saeed Abad were working in Momin Abad police station. 9 MM Pistol was used while targeting them.Karachi police chief doctor Amir Sheikh has summoned report of the incident from SSP West.