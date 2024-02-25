2 PML-N Women Parliamentarians Selected For NA, KP Assemblies On Reserved Seats
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Two women members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N from the Hazara division have been selected as members of the National Assembly and the KP Assembly on reserved seats.
According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the allocation of women's reserved seats in the National and KP assemblies, Dr.
Shaista Jadoon, an active PML-N worker from Haripur district, has been selected as a member of the NA on a reserved seat.
Previously, Dr. Shaista Jadoon was the sole female candidate from PML-N for PK-46 but lost the elections. The PML-N leadership has given another opportunity to its staunch supporter and active worker by nominating her for the NA reserved seat.
Similarly, Shahla Bano, nominated by PML-N and hailing from Abbottabad, has been elected as a member of the Provincial Assembly on a reserved seat.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
84 nurses of LGH selected for specialisation courses2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
Govt support vital for growth of Pakistani film Industry: Dr. Shah12 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises service, improvement in health sector12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan future associated with educated youth: Governor KP32 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah affirms Gillani's candidacy for Senate Chairman42 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.5mln disbursed to 53 people on Ombudsman orders42 minutes ago
-
Best performing LESCO officers awarded52 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.5m from 327 defaulters in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders say to contact all parties for grand dialogue1 hour ago
-
USC unveils generous price cuts during Ramadan2 hours ago