2 PML-N women parliamentarians selected for NA, KP assemblies on reserved seats

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Two women members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N from the Hazara division have been selected as members of the National Assembly and the KP Assembly on reserved seats.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the allocation of women's reserved seats in the National and KP assemblies, Dr.

Shaista Jadoon, an active PML-N worker from Haripur district, has been selected as a member of the NA on a reserved seat.

Previously, Dr. Shaista Jadoon was the sole female candidate from PML-N for PK-46 but lost the elections. The PML-N leadership has given another opportunity to its staunch supporter and active worker by nominating her for the NA reserved seat.

Similarly, Shahla Bano, nominated by PML-N and hailing from Abbottabad, has been elected as a member of the Provincial Assembly on a reserved seat.