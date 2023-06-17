UrduPoint.com

2 Police Officials Along With Accomplices Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Two police officials along with their accomplices were held on charges of corruption, misuse of authority here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, two police officials including two accomplices were arrested in Murree due to charges of corruption.

Those who were arrested identified as Ehtisham and Hamad with their accomplices Saim and Jawad.

The persons extorted Rs 25,000 from a citizen pretending to be police officer.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said the arrested accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence.

Misuse of authority, corruption and criminal acts cannot be tolerated in any circumstances, he said it is a prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

