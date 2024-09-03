Open Menu

2 Police Officials Suspended Over Misbehaving With Lawyer, Citizen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police officials on charge of misbehaving with a lawyer and a citizen in the area of Kotwali police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that police constable Wajid and Muharrar Abdul Waheed had reportedly exchanged harsh words, misbehaved and maltreated a citizen and his advocate who visited the police station for some work.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and suspended both police officials and directed SP Lyallpur Division to probe into the matter and submit its report. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, he added.

