2 Police Officials Suspended Over Misbehaving With Lawyer, Citizen
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police officials on charge of misbehaving with a lawyer and a citizen in the area of Kotwali police station.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that police constable Wajid and Muharrar Abdul Waheed had reportedly exchanged harsh words, misbehaved and maltreated a citizen and his advocate who visited the police station for some work.
After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and suspended both police officials and directed SP Lyallpur Division to probe into the matter and submit its report. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, he added.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad receives 60 mm rain1 minute ago
-
28th Safar procession concludes peacefully2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2.049m from 106 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
PAL bids farewell to retired colleagues11 minutes ago
-
Shafay Hussain attends PIEDMC board meeting11 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for celebrating defence day11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to combat crimes12 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
GRSC-IoBM hosts seminar on future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations12 minutes ago
-
Milk Business: A key to alleviating poverty in rural areas of Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Businessman Forum electioneering campaign gains impetus ahead of SCCI election22 minutes ago