2 Police Personnel Martyred In Jaffarabad Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The unknown armed men martyred two police personnel at Mandarani Police Check Post in Dera Allah Yar area of Jaffarabad distinct on Sunday.

According to police sources, the both victims were performing their duties at Check Post when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them as personnel signaled them to stop for checking.

As a result, both police personnel died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies were rushed to nearby hospital for medical legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the area and started search to trace out suspects.

