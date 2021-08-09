2 policeman martyred, 12 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two policemen were martyred and twelve others including 8 police personnel injured in a blast near Serena Hotel area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, time explosive device was fitted into a motorcycle and parked it which went off when police mobile was patrolling in the area.

As a result, two policemen embraced martyrdom and 12 others including eight police personnel suffered injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

The spokesman of the civil hospital Dr, Waseem said the martyred were identified as Niaz Muhammad and Ali Akbar while the injured including Abdul Waheed, Nasruddin, Nasrullah, Fida Muhammad, Amanullah, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Muhammad Jan, Ali Gul, Shehbaz, Muhammad Wali and Allah Bakhsh.

Emergency was imposed in the respective hospital of Quetta after the blast, Liaqat Shahwani said.

He said law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started collecting evidence from the site of the blast.

Shahwani strongly condemned the incident of blast and said government was taking all possible measures to foil the nefarious design of terrorist activities through the contribution of security forces and nation.

DIG police Azhar Ikram talking to media after inspecting the site said according to initial investigation, unknown suspects had used 4 kg time explosive devices in the blast.

He said suspects planted these explosive devices for targeting police saying police personnel was assigned in the area due to the receiving threat of terrorists.

He also said three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Further investigation was underway.