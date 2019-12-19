UrduPoint.com
2 Policemen Arrested, Drugs Worth Billion Of Rupees Recovered In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:16 PM

2 policemen arrested, drugs worth billion of rupees recovered in Lahore

Two policemen of Punjab Police have been arrested by Anti Narcotics force (ANF) on MotorwayDrugs worth billions of rupees including 11 kg heroine and Ice have been recovered from accused during ANF raid

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Two policemen of Punjab Police have been arrested by Anti Narcotics force (ANF) on MotorwayDrugs worth billions of rupees including 11 kg heroine and Ice have been recovered from accused during ANF raid.Investigation revealed that both accused are serving personnel of Punjab Police who are performing their duties in Police Line Number 1 security divisions

