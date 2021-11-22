2 policemen martyred in Peshawar, North Waziristan

Two policemen embraced martyrdom in separate militants' attacks which were occurred in merged district North Waziristan and Khazana, an area of the provincial metropolis, police confirmed on Monday

In the first incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Amjad Ali embraced martyrdom when unknown miscreants opened fire on him near Khazana Sugar Mill here. He was on way to his office.

His funeral prayer was held at Police Lines wherein a large number of police officers were present.

Meanwhile, Luqman - a brother of the deceased police constable lodged a report in Mir Ali Police Station, North Waziristan. He said that his brother Gul Amin was shot dead by unknown assailants at his residence situated in Mandi Khel, tehsil Spin Wam, adjacent to Pak-Afghan border.

Police have registered the cases and search operations were underway to arrest the culprits involved.