UrduPoint.com

2 Policemen Of Bhana Mari PS Suspended Over Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:30 PM

2 policemen of Bhana Mari PS suspended over negligence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Haroon Rashid on Sunday suspended two policemen and asked them to report to police lines immediately.

He issued suspension orders after his visit to Bhani Mari Police Station (PS) and checked daily records and reviewed the Crime board. SSP Haroon Rashid further clarified that immediate judicial action has been initiated against both the employees and an inquiry has been launched on which further action will be taken.

The suspended policemen were including Muharrar, Samad Khan and Constable Jameel Dad who were found guilty of negligence in duty.

On the occasion, the SSP directed City police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn't leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned.

He said that police are responsible to protect the lives and properties of people and no leniency would be tolerated for those policemen found involved in negligence in duty.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Rashid Sunday

Recent Stories

ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global ..

ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global expansion

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

31 minutes ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

47 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.