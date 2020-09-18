UrduPoint.com
2 POs Among 11 Arrested, Weapons And Narcotics Seized

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

2 POs among 11 arrested, weapons and narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Police sources said on Friday that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction, arrested nine criminals, recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Teams recovered 1.

32 kg Hashish, 20 litres liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore, 01 gun 12 bore and 1 pistol 9 mm from their possession. The police arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from them.

They were identified as Faizan, Samiullah, Akmal Shehzad,Rehan, Sajjad, Ahsan, Saifullah, Waseem Akhter,Javaid, Muhammad Nasir and Zulfiqar Ali. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

