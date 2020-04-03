UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 POs Among 9 Arrested, Weapons, Hashish Seized In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:53 PM

2 POs among 9 arrested, weapons, Hashish seized in Mianwali

District police have arrested 9 accused including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics, weapons and in cash from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :District police have arrested 9 accused including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics, weapons and in cash from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that on th ditection of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi/ during continued drive against criminals, drug pushers and proclaimed offenders the Mouchh and Wan Bhachhran police teams have conducted operation against PO in their limits and arrested 2 proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Amir s/o Haq nawaz and Bashir Ahmad alias Dada Bashira s/o Fateh Muhammad.

These POs were wanted in murder and several other cases.

While police teams during search operation have arrested 4 criminals including Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Parvez, Azeem Yasir, and Muhammad Tanveer and recovered 5 pistols 30 bore from the.

Similarly, police have also arrested 3 accused including Muhammad Mukhtar, Safi Ullah and Naimat Ullah and recovered 1.600 Kg Hashish and Rs. 2900 in cash from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po Safi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in front of PM house in Islama ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat seeks world attention towards Indian ..

13 minutes ago

Pie in the sky: Aussie plane delivers pizza to loc ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

11 minutes ago

Tunnel Network, Militants' Arms Depots Discovered ..

11 minutes ago

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.