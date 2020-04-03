2 POs among 9 arrested, weapons, Hashish seized in Mianwali

District police have arrested 9 accused including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics, weapons and in cash from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :District police have arrested 9 accused including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics, weapons and in cash from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that on th ditection of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi/ during continued drive against criminals, drug pushers and proclaimed offenders the Mouchh and Wan Bhachhran police teams have conducted operation against PO in their limits and arrested 2 proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Amir s/o Haq nawaz and Bashir Ahmad alias Dada Bashira s/o Fateh Muhammad.

These POs were wanted in murder and several other cases.

While police teams during search operation have arrested 4 criminals including Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Parvez, Azeem Yasir, and Muhammad Tanveer and recovered 5 pistols 30 bore from the.

Similarly, police have also arrested 3 accused including Muhammad Mukhtar, Safi Ullah and Naimat Ullah and recovered 1.600 Kg Hashish and Rs. 2900 in cash from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.