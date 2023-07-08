2 POs among nine outlaws arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested nine alleged outlaws including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that teams of various police stations conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered 317-gram hashish, 26-litre liquor, two pistols of 30-bore, one gun of 12-bore and a rifle of 223-bore from them.

Separately, a team of Cantonment police station caught two proclaimed offenders identified as Ali Jani and Ameer Hamza, who were wanted to the police in a murder case.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.