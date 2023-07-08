Open Menu

2 POs Among Nine Outlaws Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

2 POs among nine outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested nine alleged outlaws including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that teams of various police stations conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested seven alleged criminals and recovered 317-gram hashish, 26-litre liquor, two pistols of 30-bore, one gun of 12-bore and a rifle of 223-bore from them.

Separately, a team of Cantonment police station caught two proclaimed offenders identified as Ali Jani and Ameer Hamza, who were wanted to the police in a murder case.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

35 minutes ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

1 hour ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

2 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

4 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

4 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan