2 POs held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

During course of action, Bani police held two proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Azeem by using scientific method who were involved in malpractices and looted millions of rupees from a jeweler and fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished severely.

