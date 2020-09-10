UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 POs Held During Raid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:02 PM

2 POs held during raid

Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

During course of action, Bani police held two proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Azeem by using scientific method who were involved in malpractices and looted millions of rupees from a jeweler and fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished severely.

P:mwc/X:ftp/L:adn/E:adn/I:akt

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bani From Million

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

49 minutes ago

Qureshi, Kyrgyz FM meet on sidelines of SCO-CFM me ..

2 minutes ago

Thirteen dead in Burkina floods

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 9,933 over violations of kite-flying ..

2 minutes ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

1 hour ago

HMC washes Autobahn, other main roads in post rain ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.