2 POs Held Over Human Trafficking Charges

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

2 POs held over human trafficking charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad claimed to arrest two Proclaimed Offenders (PO) involved human trafficking hand Hawala Hundi.

FIA spokesman said here on Monday that accused Faisal Majeed r/o Paradise Valley and Khizar Hayat r/o Tandlianwala were involved in extortion money from the citizens for sending them abroad for employment.

In this connection, they had also made several transactions through Hawala Hundi.

FIA Faisalabad Circle after receiving complaints conducted raids and arrested both accused who were already declared as PO's due to their disappearance from their native areas.

The accused were locked behind bars after recovery of mobile phones,illegal transaction record,cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress,he added.

