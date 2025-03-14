2 POs involved in theft & cheque dishonor cases nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in theft and cheque dishonor cases.

According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police nabbed accused Adeel Afzal who was involved in many theft cases.

He had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case of theft committed last year and was in the hiding.

A stolen laptop, Rs 5,000 in cash and other goods were recovered from the accused, the spokesman said.

Likewise the New Town Police held accused Mohsin Abbas, who had gone in the hiding after being declared a proclaimed offender in the cheque dishonour cases.