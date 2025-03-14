2 POs Involved In Theft & Cheque Dishonor Cases Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in theft and cheque dishonor cases.
According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police nabbed accused Adeel Afzal who was involved in many theft cases.
He had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case of theft committed last year and was in the hiding.
A stolen laptop, Rs 5,000 in cash and other goods were recovered from the accused, the spokesman said.
Likewise the New Town Police held accused Mohsin Abbas, who had gone in the hiding after being declared a proclaimed offender in the cheque dishonour cases.
Recent Stories
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque1 minute ago
-
2 POs involved in theft & cheque dishonor cases nabbed1 minute ago
-
5 drug peddlers netted with over 4.5 kg charas1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held at Valmiki Mandir Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi1 minute ago
-
Doctors, activists demand on International River day'free flowing of River Indus'1 minute ago
-
Scholarship, laptops, e-bikes approved for mines workers' children2 minutes ago
-
Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award announced for footballer, Muhammad Riaz12 minutes ago
-
AC inspects prices at Ramazan Bazaar12 minutes ago
-
Benevolent fund board transfer Rs. 37.7mln12 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin cracks down on price gouging during Ramazan21 minutes ago
-
SACM Punjab distributes Nigehban Ramazan package cheques21 minutes ago
-
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan27 minutes ago