SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Sukkur Electric Powetr Supply Com­pany (SEPCO) caught two power pilfer­ers during an ongoing crackdown in Bhutta Road area on Wednesday. According to official sources, a task force team raided vari­ous areas and caught two accused involved in electricity theft from main lines. The ac­cused were identi­fied as Awais Bhutto and Badhir Gadani.

The SEPCO officials were trying to registered cases against the pilferers.