2 Power Pilferers Caught During Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Sukkur Electric Powetr Supply Company (SEPCO) caught two power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown in Bhutta Road area on Wednesday. According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas and caught two accused involved in electricity theft from main lines. The accused were identified as Awais Bhutto and Badhir Gadani.
The SEPCO officials were trying to registered cases against the pilferers.
