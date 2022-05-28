2 power thieves booked

Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Kotli Loharan and Phalora police raided Kotli Loharan, Throw and caught red handed Muhammed Saleem and Afzal pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.