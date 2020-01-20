UrduPoint.com
2 Private Member Bills Introduced In Senate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:55 PM

2 private member bills introduced in Senate

As many as two private member bills seeking constitution amendments in Article 213 and Article 45 were introduced in the Senate on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as two private member bills seeking constitution amendments in Article 213 and Article 45 were introduced in the Senate on Monday.

Senator Sirajul Haq piloted both the bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 213) and Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 45) in the House.

Sharing details of the bills, Sirajul Haq said two seats in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been lying vacant since January 26, 2019. He said the government was bound to fill the seats within 45 days. However, he said despite lapse of over one year, the seats could not be filled so far.

Through the amendment, it is proposed in case there is no consensus among the members of Parliamentary Committee for appointment of members, all the Names proposed, from both sides in the committee, within 7 days shall become forwarded to the Judicial Committee duly constituted under newly inserted clause (2D). It is proposed that the Judicial Committee shall consist of Chief Justice and two senior most judges of Supreme Court and Chief Justice of High Courts of respective provinces to consider the names for appointment from the list forwarded as early as possible.

In the other bill, amendment in Article 45 of the constitution is sought.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bills, says that according to the Article 45, " the President of Pakistan has power to grant pardon, reprieve and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority".

This Article does no conform to the Shari'ah as there is clear command of Shari'ah in respect of punishments given under Hudood and Qisas, and as such no remission can be given in respect of these by any human authority. Under the Islamic law of Diyyat and Qisas, the legal heirs of a deceased have the sole right to pardon or not the convicted person.

The Chairman Senate referred both the bills to the concerned committee for further deliberation.

