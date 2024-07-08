2 Processions Taken Out, 38 Majalis Held In Bahawalpur On 1st Moharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM
On the 1st of Moharram-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur district, 2 processions were taken out and 38 Majalis gatherings were held
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) On the 1st of Moharram-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur district, 2 processions were taken out and 38 Majalis gatherings were held.
According to DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, in addition to 475 police officers and officials, 320 volunteers will also fulfill their duties for the processions and gatherings.
District police, Dolphin Force, Eagle Squad, Special Branch, and Elite Force ensured security. To maintain full security during Moharram-ul-Haram, CCTV cameras, drone cameras, jammers, sniffer dogs, walk-through gates, barbed wire, and steel barriers will be used.
Recent Stories
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating19 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar22 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan22 minutes ago
-
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested7 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing7 minutes ago
-
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan7 minutes ago
-
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram7 minutes ago
-
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists7 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary17 minutes ago
-
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal17 minutes ago