2 Processions Taken Out, 38 Majalis Held In Bahawalpur On 1st Moharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) On the 1st of Moharram-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur district, 2 processions were taken out and 38 Majalis gatherings were held.

According to DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, in addition to 475 police officers and officials, 320 volunteers will also fulfill their duties for the processions and gatherings.

District police, Dolphin Force, Eagle Squad, Special Branch, and Elite Force ensured security. To maintain full security during Moharram-ul-Haram, CCTV cameras, drone cameras, jammers, sniffer dogs, walk-through gates, barbed wire, and steel barriers will be used.

