2 Proclaimed Offenders among 8 arrested:

Police have arrested eight criminals including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight criminals including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from them. Police sources said here on Friday that during continued drive against the criminals and exhibition of arms police team of Dawood Khel police arrested eight criminals and recovered 02 Rifle 44 bore & 222, 03 Pistols 30 bore and 01 gun 12 bore from them.

While Kundian police arrested two proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Amir Hayat and Muhammad Zubair and recovered 01 gun 12 bore and 01 Rifle 303 from them. The other arrested outlaws wereidentified as; Latif Ullah, Shahzad, Naimat Ullah, Muhammad Bilal, Anayat Ullah and Mazhar Abbas.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.