2 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

2 proclaimed offenders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawal Division Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in various cases.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police used different means including human intelligence to nab an accused wanted for a fraud case.

He had been absconding since 2021.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police also took into custody the other accused involved in a breach of trust case lodged in February 2025.’ The police used all means including human intelligence to trace him.

