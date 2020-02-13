Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Gujar Khan police arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Bilal and Muhammad Yasir who were involved in heinous crime.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Gujar Khan police for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in illegal activity, the spokesman added.