UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Proclaimed Offender's Arrested In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:54 PM

2 proclaimed offender's arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Gujar Khan police arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Bilal and Muhammad Yasir who were involved in heinous crime.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Gujar Khan police for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in illegal activity, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

56 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

1 hour ago

Tharparkar Police grabs 5 drug pushers: raw wine, ..

1 minute ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to kick off movement against gover ..

1 minute ago

FBR extends date for filing income tax returns up ..

1 minute ago

MQM-P hints parting ways with federal govt

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.