2 Proclaimed Offenders Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Attock Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted in two different murder cases during a crackdown against PO across the district.
According to Police sources, Muhammad Yaseen was nominated in a murder case registered against him for murdering a man over some old feud.
He went underground after allegedly committing the crime and subsequently was declared PO by a local court of law.
Separately, Attock Saddar Police arrested Khalid Mehmood- a PO wanted in a murder case registered against him during the year in which he shot and killed a man over old enmity in the Marri area and went into hiding.
Police raided his hideout and arrested him.
APP/nsi/378