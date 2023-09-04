Open Menu

2 Professors Of IUB In Top Ranks Of International Research Index

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

International Scientific Platform Research.com, a leading educational platform for researchers, has released its 2023 ranking of the world's best scientists and universities across all major scientific disciplines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :International Scientific Platform Research.com, a leading educational platform for researchers, has released its 2023 ranking of the world's best scientists and universities across all major scientific disciplines.

Prof. Dr. Zaheer Abbas and Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were selected in this ranking.

According to the ranking of 2023, Prof. Dr. Zaheer Abbas is ranked 46th and Dr.

Wajid Naseem Jatoi is ranked 37th in the high index. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean of Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, and Dean of Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi congratulated Prof. Dr. Zaheer Abbas and Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi.

