2% quota allotted for minorities in institutions of higher education: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that 2 percent quota had been allotted for minorities in all educational institutions affiliated to higher education across Punjab.

These views were expressed by the minister during a meeting with a delegation of minorities belonging to Sargodha at the office of New Minister Block, here.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that all measures were being taken for minorities in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which were not seen in the past.

The delegation applauded the efforts of minister for the approval of 2 percent seats for minorities in the higher education sector. They also told to the minister that the University of Sargodha had issued a notification regarding quota at their website.

The minister said that various festivals such as Christmas, Holi and Baba Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations had been organized with the help of an economic package of Rs 60 million.

He further said that through Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) 5000 non-Muslims youth of Punjab were being trained through free skills training.