2 Railway Police Personnel Killed In Pulwama Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 12:45 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), two railway police personnel were killed in Pulwama district on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, two cops of Railway Protection Force were injured in an attack by unknown armed men in the Kakapora area of the district.

A top police officer told the media that both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the police officer added.

Pakistan

