2 rapid response centres establishes in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro on Saturday said that health department has set up two rapid response centres, including Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and another Pir Syed Abdul Gambat Institute of Medical and Sciences, (GIMS) to counter any untoward situation in the wake of spreading coronavirus.

He advised the people to contact these rapid response centers, if they needed coronavirus screening. Medical Superintendent (MS) of KMCH, Dr Kaleemullah Memon said as many as 40 pilgrims who had returned from Iran and Iraq were quarantined in the isolation wards and among them the test of seven pilgrims were negative, while others was in the pipeline.