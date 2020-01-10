UrduPoint.com
2 Reports Of Standing Body Presented In Senate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

As many as two reports of Standing Committee on Cabinet and National Health Resources, Regulation and Coordination were presented in the Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as two reports of Standing Committee on Cabinet and National Health Resources, Regulation and Coordination were presented in the Senate on Friday.

Senator Mushahid Ullah on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee Talha Mehmood and Ghoux Bakhs Niazi on behalf of Chairperson Khushbakht Shujat presented the reports of the committees regarding the syllabus prescribed for the Central Superior Services examination and high charges of private hospitals and laboratories and pathetic condition of public hospitals.

