2 robber gangs busted

The Sargodha Road police have busted two robber gangs by arresting their five active members and recovering two dozen snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, illicit weapons and other items from them

According to a police spokesman, Sargodha Road police, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting Muazzam Tariq, Usama and Tariq Mehmood of Tari gang and Bilal Haidar and Arsalan of Bali gang who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered about two dozen looted motorcycles worth Rs. 2 million, 20 mobile phones, Rs. 350,000 in cash, illicit weapons and other items from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.