2 Robber Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:20 PM

2 robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Nishatabad police have busted two robber gangs by arresting their 10 members and recovered various looted items from them.

Police spokesman said that SHO Nishatabad Mian Abid, along with his team, conducted raids in various parts of the area on Sunday and succeeded in arresting five members of Mani Gang including ring-leader Imran alias Mani, Subay Khan, Yaseen, Bilal and Abdur Rehman and recovered looted batteries worth Rs 950,000, two pistols, one motorcycle, one car, cutter, gas cylinder and hammer from their possession.

The accused were wanted to the police of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Lahore and Faisalabad in a number of cases.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested five other robbers of Saddiya gang including ring-leader Saleem alias Saddiya, Nausher Ali, Hasan Bilal, Zulfiqar and Yaqoob and recovered Rs 900,000 in cash, looted cloths worth Rs 1.1 million, loader rickshaw and other items from their possession.

The accused looted 1,700 meter cloth from a local textile mill few days ago.

The police sent the accused behind the bars.

