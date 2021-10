SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The police arrested two thieves and recovered stolen bikes and goods from them.

The police Friday said that a team of Bhalwal city police station conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Awais and Muhammad Azam, and recovered two bikes and goods worth Rs 135,000 from them.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.