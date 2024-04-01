2 robbers arrested; cash, weapons recovered

Thikriwala police have arrested two robbers and recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Thikriwala police have arrested two robbers and recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the police during patrolling received information that three robbers were on their looting spree near Chak No.

77-JB Mullanpur and they had deprived a number of people of their cash and valuable items.

Therefore, the police rushed to the spot and after a short encounter succeeded in nabbing two robbers, Inam-ul-Hasan and Nadeem, whereas their third accomplice, Iftikhar, managed to escape.

The police recovered cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession and started an investigation.