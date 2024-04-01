2 Robbers Arrested; Cash, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Thikriwala police have arrested two robbers and recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Thikriwala police have arrested two robbers and recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that the police during patrolling received information that three robbers were on their looting spree near Chak No.
77-JB Mullanpur and they had deprived a number of people of their cash and valuable items.
Therefore, the police rushed to the spot and after a short encounter succeeded in nabbing two robbers, Inam-ul-Hasan and Nadeem, whereas their third accomplice, Iftikhar, managed to escape.
The police recovered cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession and started an investigation.
