2 robbers arrested, weapons, motorcycles seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Madina Town police have arrested two robbers and recovered illicit weapons, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Madina Town police station along with his team conducted a raid on a graveyard of Chak No.

204-RB Canal Road and nabbed two outlaws including Rehan Ejaz of Sant Pura and Mueez Zahid of Abdullahpur who were wanted in a number of robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, two stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.