2 Robbers Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested two alleged robbers and recovered a motorcycle, a rickshaw, illegal weapons and other items from them.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that in-charge police post Gulfishan Colony conducted a raid and arrested two robbers including Kashif and Ehsan, who were wanted to the police in dozens of cases.
The police recovered items worth Rs. 400,000 from the accused, while further investigation was under progress, he added.
