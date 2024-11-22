2 Robbers Given Death For Killing Citizen
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A local court has sentenced two robbers to death for killing a citizen during a dacoity bid in Taxila.
The criminals Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani had shot dead the victim while fleeing after the robbery, a police spokesman said on Friday.
Besides the capital punishment, a fine of Rs 500,000 each was also imposed on the two convicts, he added.
