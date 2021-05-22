2 Robbers Held In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:01 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Millat Town police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Jhumra Road near Gatti grid station and arrested two bandits identified as Shoaib and Shehbaz who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.