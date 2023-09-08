2 robbers involved in stealing phones arrested

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Bilal Colony, Korangi area arrested two alleged robbers and recovered arms, 23 box-packed mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Bilal Colony, Korangi area arrested two alleged robbers and recovered arms, 23 box-packed mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the arrested criminals were identified as Ayaz Abro and Aftab Shiekh.

During preliminary investigations, the arrested said that they used to carry out recce of mobile shops and then rob them by breaking into the shops. They used to sell the stolen mobile phones in interior Sindh.

The arrested accused were the members of an organized gang. They committed the robberies in Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, Zia Colony, Sachal, and Lee Market areas of the megalopolis. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

Both accused were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.